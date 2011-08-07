SIGNS OF THE SEASON -- Christmas tree aglow, and mayor provides a surprise: Santa Claus house restored, returns

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Sam Kemerer of Middletown stares at the newly lit Christmas tree Saturday.

Mayor James H. Curry III’s big surprise unveiled during the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Middletown on Saturday night was the restoration of an old Santa Claus house that borough residents had not seen in decades.



The house was made sometime in the late 1960s or 1970s — exactly when no one knows for certain, Curry told the Press And Journal.

Press and Journal photo by Joe Sukle -- Residents admire the restored Santa Claus house on Saturday night.



“Many people remember it as a child or bringing their kids to it” to see Santa Claus, the mayor said.



The Santa house was taken out of commission by the borough in the late 1980s or early 1990s.



And then — here’s another part of the mystery — the house ended up at the residence of Keith Hoffa, who lives near Saturday’s Market in Londonderry Township.



The house has stayed with Hoffa all these years, Curry said. Eventually, Hoffa even attached the Santa house as a way to expand his garage.



Curry in recent weeks had been posting numerous videos on the Middletown Residents United Facebook page about the plan he was putting together for the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 10.



The mayor found a large tree in the front yard of Jim Weirich’s house on Deatrich Avenue that Weirich was willing to donate to the borough.



Curry has pledged to replace the tree with one that the mayor is donating on his own, and borough resident and local tree-services company owner Ed Shull took care of uprooting the tree from Weirich’s yard and placing it downtown at no charge to the borough.



Curry also arranged for personalized ornaments made out of sheet metal to be made by another local business owner, Jeff Rehrer, that borough residents could purchase by making a donation. Proceeds from sale of the ornaments are going to a fund pledged to refurbishing the borough’s holiday decorations in Hoffer Park.



As the mayor was posting all these updates on Facebook, a number of residents started responding with memories of the old Santa House from so many years ago.



Somehow — and this is where this all starts sounding like a Christmas Hallmark movie — Hoffa caught wind of this.



As Curry and his family were in the car driving toward a holiday vacation in Cape May, his cellphone rang and it was Hoffa on the other end, offering to give the Santa House back to the borough.



“It was meant to be,” Curry said.



Hoffa’s offer set up an ambitious plan where by Curry, Hoffa, numerous borough residents and workers with the borough’s public works department began to restore the Santa Claus House.



“I gutted it out on his property with him,” Curry said of Hoffa.



Hoffa also had to detach the house from his garage, so it could be taken to the borough by a tow truck operator who donated his time.



The rescue fire company allowed the house to be stored in its heated garage on South Union Street. That’s where Curry and the rest of his team of elves — including Curry’s father, Jim Curry II, and his wife, Beth — put in what the mayor estimated as “well over 100 man hours” restoring the original Santa house so it would be ready in time for the Dec. 10 tree-lighting.



The crew tried to keep as much of the house in its original state as possible, but a lot of new work had to be done because of how much the house had deteriorated over the years. Hoffa, for example, did not use it as a Santa House and probably never thought it would be used that way again, until he got the idea to donate it back to the borough.



For all the work, Curry said at the last moment it all looked as though it was not meant to be. After he and others finished restoring the house, they couldn’t get it on the trailer because it was too heavy.



“I was on the verge of tears,” Curry said.



This time the hero was Councilor Ian Reddinger, who came up with a way of using a rollback that was able to get the house on the trailer, so it could be taken to the tree where it now stands at Emaus and Union streets.



Curry said there is a long list of borough residents, businesses in town, borough employees and others who made the Santa House and the tree-lighting ceremony a reality, He’s putting together a list to make sure that none are left out when all these people and organizations are recognized by borough council at an upcoming meeting.

Santa's Schedule

Santa Claus will take time out of his extremely busy schedule to be at his special house in downtown Middletown during the following hours and days:

Friday, Dec. 16 - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Neveah Buckner of Middletown tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas on Saturday night.